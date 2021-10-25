 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Voting your conscience

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

It seems there is a war going on for the minds of the American people. Between the two major parties, social media, newspapers, who just cut and paste news stories without vetting, and maybe worst of all, the main stream TV news who are more opinion-based than fact-based. How do you vote in an atmosphere of tribal war not knowing who is spreading fake news?

There is a bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representative HB2042, addressing Rank-Choice Voting. Anyone who can collect enough signatures can get on the ballot for an election. At that point you would vote by ranking candidates as 1 your first choice, 2 your next choice and 3 your third choice, and so on. You can also just choose your favorite candidate and leave the rest blank.

I believe it would encourage more candidates to run and increase voter participation. It would also eliminate the wasted vote psychology associated with voting for anyone other than the two major parties. More ideas may come to the fore, and it may show that ideas expressed by other smaller parties and individuals are more popular than realized under the current system where they are not covered by the mainstream media and may eventually be adopted.

Write or call your Pennsylvania state legislators and ask them to support HB2042, Rank-Choice Voting.

People are also reading…

Donald L. Noll

Denver, Pa.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Camp Hill School District opened the door to transgender ideology in its schools. That means even pre-pubescent “transgender children” will be…

Letter: Trail open to all

Letter: Trail open to all

I'm writing in response to Drew Yager's letter to the editor on the Appalachian Trail. I've given serious thought to your words but cannot und…

Letter: USPS service a worry

Letter: USPS service a worry

My name is Irvin Martin, and I am currently retired and reside in Carlisle Pennsylvania. I'm writing to formally complain about the service I'…

Letter: Invest in care

Letter: Invest in care

Intellectually disabled folks are facing a monumental care crisis. Local organizations like Cumberland Perry ARC association (CPARC) are strug…

Letter: Seeking Hampden seat

Letter: Seeking Hampden seat

I want to serve the community I live in by joining Hampden’s Board of Commissioners. My broad-based experience and flexibility will bring a fr…

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

On Nov. 2, South Middleton residents, please vote for Joseph Salisbury, Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. There wil…

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Thank you for the opportunity to share in your wonderful paper. I am Dr. Joanna Birchett, and I am running for a seat on the Carlisle Area Sch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News