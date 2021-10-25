Letter: Voting your conscience

It seems there is a war going on for the minds of the American people. Between the two major parties, social media, newspapers, who just cut and paste news stories without vetting, and maybe worst of all, the main stream TV news who are more opinion-based than fact-based. How do you vote in an atmosphere of tribal war not knowing who is spreading fake news?

There is a bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representative HB2042, addressing Rank-Choice Voting. Anyone who can collect enough signatures can get on the ballot for an election. At that point you would vote by ranking candidates as 1 your first choice, 2 your next choice and 3 your third choice, and so on. You can also just choose your favorite candidate and leave the rest blank.

I believe it would encourage more candidates to run and increase voter participation. It would also eliminate the wasted vote psychology associated with voting for anyone other than the two major parties. More ideas may come to the fore, and it may show that ideas expressed by other smaller parties and individuals are more popular than realized under the current system where they are not covered by the mainstream media and may eventually be adopted.

Write or call your Pennsylvania state legislators and ask them to support HB2042, Rank-Choice Voting.

Donald L. Noll

Denver, Pa.

