Letter: Voting for freedom

Dear Editor:

With this November’s election we finally will be able to vote for freedom.

Freedom to live without police surveillance. Freedom to burn and destroy any house or business at will. Freedom to sacrifice infant children. Freedom to say or publish anything true or not. Possibly even freedom from our National Constitution and the Ten Commandments.

Freedom from those religious folks and their Bible who seem to want law and order everywhere. Freedom to teach anything in our schools; not just science, math, geography, history, reading and writing, but any indoctrination without parental interference. And freedom to outlaw any private, charter, or religious school that may challenge our public-school domination. Never mind our increasingly intrusive government with its colossal debt.