Letter: Voting for freedom

Dear Editor:
With this November’s election we finally will be able to vote for freedom.
Freedom to live without police surveillance. Freedom to burn and destroy any house or business at will. Freedom to sacrifice infant children. Freedom to say or publish anything true or not. Possibly even freedom from our National Constitution and the Ten Commandments.
Freedom from those religious folks and their Bible who seem to want law and order everywhere. Freedom to teach anything in our schools; not just science, math, geography, history, reading and writing, but any indoctrination without parental interference. And freedom to outlaw any private, charter, or religious school that may challenge our public-school domination. Never mind our increasingly intrusive government with its colossal debt.
Or we can vote another way where the police are protected, fully equipped, and honored. A vote that allows children to play safely anywhere in their neighborhood. Pregnant women will know they are carrying a real child safely. Schools will truly educate, with the pledge of allegiance to our flag and will respect and welcome prayer and the Bible. Small businesses will be operating honestly and safely. Churches will be fully open and filled. News reporting will be honest, truthful and without bias. Marriages will be regarded as faithful forever. Elections will be honest and without fraud.
This November election may well determine the integrity, character qualities and direction of our nation for years to come. Citizens each have one vote, but they add up.
Fred L. Battles
Carlisle
