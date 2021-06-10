Letter: Voting by mail

It would be good to remember that we have thousands of citizens in independent and assisted living residences. Please take into consideration that our parents, partners, loved ones and friends have been voting most of their lives.

Our veterans and their spouses have served their country and deserve the right to vote in elections. Many are not computer literate nor have access to one. Shortening the amount of time to apply for, receive and return an election ballot may hinder our most precious citizens their right to cast their vote.