Letter: Voting: A commitment to our country and to each other

Many of us first experienced voting in our early school days when we elected student leaders from among our peers. Without much instruction about how to choose, it was easy to draw several harmful conclusions from those early experiences: elections were really a popularity contest; we gained a sense of belonging when we voted with others who were most like us and voted in the same way; elections were just for show with the outcome not affecting us much one way or the other.

It's time to reassess our responsibility in voting as adults. Our country is more diverse than it has ever been. It’s important to choose candidates who will represent the well-being of the many, not only those who most closely resemble us. We must look closely into the qualifications, the track record and the character of the people we put in office. We won’t find solutions to the challenges we face if our elected officials take a “winner takes all” approach that negates the realities of half of the people they represent or who consider corporate profits without concern for the living conditions of their constituents.

For these reasons, I will vote for Shamaine Daniels for Congress. One look at her website assures me that she will represent all Pennsylvanians. She has clearly outlined issues and thought about win-win approaches regarding the following issues: jobs and the economy, infrastructure, improving and equalizing public education, supporting the agricultural community, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, giving women the right to make their own informed decisions about their health care, taking steps to preserve the viability of Social Security and Medicare, addressing climate change while creating new industry and new jobs, and supporting our veterans.

Your vote matters! Take it seriously.

Cheryl Parsons

Carlisle