Voters in Pennsylvania for far too long have seen good legislation, by either party's efforts, end in the circular file. For the longest time we have not understood that our democratic system had been reduced to a zero-sum game. Whoever wins the majority in the elections means that the controlling party would control the legislative calendar, committee chairs and the leadership of the legislative bodies themselves. In addition, nothing gets done that is in the interests of the voter, and recent legislative sessions have developed into expanding the legislative power over the other branches of the government. This is dismantling the very structure of the democracy.
Voters want rules that provide bipartisan solutions to problems that have consequences in our lives. We want internet access in our urban and rural areas. We want to address the lead in our community’s water. We want our representatives to have an opportunity to get our side of the issues heard and voted on in the House and Senate. We need to work together on behalf of all Pennsylvanians. Let’s get it done and get good rules that don’t favor one party or individual but work for our representatives who are in office to represent us.
John Bryner
Chambersburg