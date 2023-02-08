Voters in Pennsylvania for far too long have seen good legislation, by either party's efforts, end in the circular file. For the longest time we have not understood that our democratic system had been reduced to a zero-sum game. Whoever wins the majority in the elections means that the controlling party would control the legislative calendar, committee chairs and the leadership of the legislative bodies themselves. In addition, nothing gets done that is in the interests of the voter, and recent legislative sessions have developed into expanding the legislative power over the other branches of the government. This is dismantling the very structure of the democracy.