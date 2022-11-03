Letter: Voter misinformation in Upper Allen newsletter

I am writing this to alert the residents of Upper Allen Township to the voter misinformation contained in the recent Upper Allen Township newsletter. I am doing this because UAT refuses to alert residents that the voting information was inaccurate. UAT did post corrected information to the township website. My question is, "how are residents who received the newsletter supposed to know the information was inaccurate?" The answer is residents are not going to know and are not going to check the website unless prompted. Requests for a robocall to let residents know the voting information was inaccurate have gone unheeded.

If you are a voter in Upper Allen Township, you need to know the following:

• You do not have to register to vote in person or by mail. You can easily register to vote online: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov

• The correct phone number for the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections office is 717-240-6385.

• You do not have to re-register to vote if you haven't voted at least once in the last two calendar years.

• Upper Allen Township is in the 87th PA House District, 31st PA Senate District and the 10th Congressional District.

• Find your correct polling place here: www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/1894/Polling-Places

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has the most up-to-date and accurate information on their website. I would encourage residents of Cumberland County to rely on the CC BOE website for all their voting information. www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/66/Bureau-of-Elections.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township