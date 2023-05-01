Vote to support students, teachers

Central Pennsylvania is well-known for having excellent public schools, but our schools have become the latest victim of politically motivated misinformation and exaggeration.

Our dedicated teachers and administrators are professionals. To acquire and maintain certification, they are required to attain post-bachelor’s degree graduate education and continuing education to stay current throughout their careers. Their curricula go through a rigorous approval process.

These professionals have no ulterior motive for becoming teachers; they choose this profession because they care deeply for children and young adults. Our reputation for excellence also owes much to school board members who work together with the superintendent to provide the resources and opportunities for all students to succeed in the future world they will inherit.

Many of us do not have school-age children, but please do your homework in choosing school board candidates. The board members we choose must work for the best interests of a wide range of students.

Those students will soon need to function in a multi-cultural, racially, economically diverse workplace with others with a variety of gender identities. Some current candidates may be motivated to “protect” our children by banning books, withholding “uncomfortable” elements of American History, and “othering” students from different cultures, religious beliefs or racial backgrounds. Our teachers and administrators are not in the business of indoctrinating students, and our school board members should not be either. Parents concerned about specific content already have avenues to restrict their own children’s access to books or discuss their concerns directly with teachers. Make sure that the candidates you vote for support students’ freedom to learn and teachers’ freedom to teach. I’ll vote for Bussard, Clash, Eby, Shane and Tarrant—Citizens for Carlisle Schools. I trust them to continue Carlisle Area School District’s record of excellence, keeping pace with all of our students’ future needs.

Cheryl Parsons Carlisle