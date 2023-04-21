Voters in the coming primary can vote for five outstanding Carlisle Area school board candidates: Gerry Eby, Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant and Joe Shane. The first four have already proven their leadership on the school board. The fifth has a strong record of other public service. Party labels do not matter for school governance. I’ll remind my fellow Democrats that Gerry Eby (a registered Republican) has been a fierce advocate for children, as well as a budget watchdog. I’m no longer a district resident, but I served for 26 years on the Carlisle board and was elected as its president at a time when most board members were Republicans. Unfortunately, slates of highly partisan candidates are spinning fictions about public education that bear little resemblance to the reality of Carlisle schools. To fact-check these fictions, you can consult a reliable source of information for 20 years: Public Schools Review (www.publicschoolreview.com). Under “Carlisle Area School District” you’ll find statistics confirming what most local parents already know - that Carlisle schools score above state averages in almost all academic areas and far above average among districts with similar student demographics. Every year, Carlisle graduates are admitted to fine universities and military academies. Local per-pupil costs are slightly below Pennsylvania’s average. Our public schools have been and deserve to be a source of local pride. You can preserve and protect them by voting for five board candidates with a record of nonpartisan service: Gerry Eby, Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant and Joe Shane.