Decisions have consequences. For months, residents of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been suffering from reduced quality care following the county’s sale of the facility. It’s now time for County Commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, to suffer the political consequences of their poor decision to sell this formerly high-quality nursing home for county residents.

Both Eichelberger and DiFilippo said that Allaire, a for-profit New Jersey corporation, was better positioned to offer quality care than Cumberland County. Citizens across the county urged them to slow down and explore other options, providing example after example of quality care declining when public and nonprofit nursing homes were sold to for-profit entities.

Ignoring those pleas, Eichelberger called the data submitted by concerned citizens as “more meaningless drivel.” DiFilippo wrote a letter to the editor crying “shame on” the citizens for spreading what he called misinformation.

Yet, in the months since Allaire took ownership of Claremont, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has cited the company multiple times for a series of patient care and quality infractions, including a designation of “immediate jeopardy,” meaning residents are in immediate danger of severe harm.

Concerned county citizens had asked commissioners to incorporate a provision in the sale requiring Allaire to maintain quality care. Eichelberger and DiFilippo did not. Nor, when learning that Claremont residents’ health and safety were severely jeopardized, have they spoken out to demand that Allaire take adequate care of residents. Apparently, the two commissioners have washed their hands of responsibility for these frail and elderly citizens of Cumberland County.

It's time to treat Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo with the same disdain they’ve shown toward Claremont residents and county citizens. The primary election is just weeks away. Let’s wash our hands of both Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo. Vote them out of office.

Sherry Knowlton

Penn Township