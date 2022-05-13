Letter: Vote Kutz for a fresh perspective

My name is Thomas Kutz, and I would be honored to serve as your next state representative. For three generations my family has called Cumberland County home. I’m proud to be building my own family here now. We live in a great community where you can raise a family, build a business and count on your neighbor.

I became a township commissioner to serve our community and preserve that way of life for us and the next generation. Now, I’m running for state representative to protect our Cumberland County values and deliver principled, conservative leadership for our community.

This race is about a competing vision. I represent a vision for the future — for the next generation of Cumberland County. For me, this race is about ensuring three more generations of our families will be proud to call Cumberland County home.

We are up against a vision of the same-old, same-old in Harrisburg. We are up against a vision of allowing business interests to outweigh our community interests. We are up against a 40-year career government insider and lobbyist with personal money ties to Democrat officials convicted of corruption charges, continuing to make himself rich on the taxpayers’ dime.

It’s time for integrity and a fresh perspective in Harrisburg — not more of the same.

In Harrisburg, I’ll work to pass responsible budgets, rebuild our roads and bridges, stand up for education transparency, and make our communities safer. Together, we’ll make Pennsylvania stronger — stronger in education, stronger for businesses to thrive, and stronger for our families to grow. I’ll always be grounded by my roots — right here where we call home.

I would be honored to earn your vote on Tuesday, May 17.

Thomas Kutz

Candidate for the 87th Legislative District seat

