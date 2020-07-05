Letter: Vote for your future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

It is a cliché to say that the 2020 general election is the most important election of our lives.

But it is. Attention will be focused on the Presidential race and Pennsylvania’s key role in it, but ultimately all politics are local. The important work that directly affects our lives will be carried out by the down-ballot candidates we elect in November.

The pandemic has laid bare the inequities in our society. Inequities we must address if we hope to build a strong post-COVID Pennsylvania. The next few years will bring hard decisions. How do we fund essential health care, education, the environment, and grow our economy while protecting Social Security and Medicare — all during a time of drastic budget shortfalls?

In Hampden Township our candidates are Nicole Miller for the PA 87th House seat, Shanna Danielson for the PA 31st Senate District, and Eugene DePasquale for the 10th Congressional District.

Each candidate has shown great commitment and passion for education, health care, the environment, workers and protecting Social Security and Medicare. They will carry out their duties with dignity and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of those around them. We are proud to support them.