On May 16, registered Republicans in North Middleton, Dickinson, Mount Holly and Carlisle will have the chance to vote for five conservative Republican Carlisle Area School District (CASD) school board director candidates who will carry the Republican Party banner into the November general election. The “CASD Team for Change,” consisting of five real conservative Republicans, must win all five of the Republican slots so they can be on the November general election ballot. Beware, the Democrats, who have all cross-filed, are trying to win these five Republican slots. They are mailing you misleading information trying to convince you to vote for their Democratic-led team. Don’t do it.

The Democrat CASD Board has been derelict in overseeing district policies and budgeting, and in holding the CASD staff accountable, all of which are mandated by law. Over the years, the liberal Democrats have allowed and prompted partisan culture wars in the district. An earlier board denied Christian teachers the right to attend the annual “See-You-at-the-Pole” prayer vigil. Had it not been for six courageous CASD teachers threatening to sue the CASD, that board would have denied teachers their First Amendment rights. Recently, it took a parent to challenge two proposed lewd musicals. One Democrat board member even defended the musicals. And the CASD statement on Equality, Equity and Diversity addresses implicit and unconscious racial bias. This is right out of the Critical Race Theory playbook.

The Democrat-led board is locked in groupthink. During board meetings, the lone conservative Republican on the board cannot even get a “second” to ask questions about the budget. Subsequently, the tax-and-spend board has made no significant progress in cutting the budget.

So, if you want real change, vote for the “Team for Change,” Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine.

Laszlo Pasztor, Jr.

Carlisle