 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for the people

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

As the midterms approach on Nov. 8, the people of the United States of America can vote for the candidates they choose. My thought is just use common sense. Ask yourself one main question: What was our country like in October of 2020 compared to what it is now in October of 2022?

If you have trouble with an answer, just make yourself a list. In October of 2020 were there: High gas prices - no; a really bad Southern border crisis - no; out-of-control inflation - no; out-of-control national debt - no; stock market crashing - no; Americans having to pay on average $450 more monthly to live - no; 15% increase in electricity costs - no; student loans being canceled or lowered - no; Keystone Pipeline being closed - no; Afghanistan debacle - no; higher interest rates on loans - no; big push on buying electric cars when most average Americans can't afford them - no!

People are also reading…

I am sure that you can add to the list. It is time to get rid of our politicians who do not think of our country's Constitution, which says that our country is supposed to be "Of the People, By the People, and For the People!" These elected people are supposed to do what we the people want; not what they want! Make sure that when you cast your votes that you vote to remove those who do not think of America. Vote to change things back to the people on Nov. 8! Thank you.

Nyle D. Monismith

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: November voting critical

Letter: November voting critical

I am 78 years old and the upcoming election is the most critical of my lifetime. The Republican party is not the party of conservative ideals …

Letter: Democrats on the way out

Letter: Democrats on the way out

The Democrats are in trouble both nationally and here in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden said on national television that he despises half the country…

Letter: Unfit to serve

Letter: Unfit to serve

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War …

Letter: Be SMART with gun safety

Letter: Be SMART with gun safety

I am writing regarding the recent article “Student found with firearm at Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy Tuesday.” This headline was shocking …

Letter: Real immigration problem

Letter: Real immigration problem

John Micek’s commentary, ”Tactic underscores immigration urgency” (Sentinel, Sept. 29), speaks of “depthless ... cruelty and cynicism.” He als…

Letter: Sit up and take notice

Letter: Sit up and take notice

The electorate should sit up and take notice when no less an eminence grise in conservative politics than George F. Will deems Doug Mastriano’…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News