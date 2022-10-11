Letter: Vote for the people

Dear Editor:

As the midterms approach on Nov. 8, the people of the United States of America can vote for the candidates they choose. My thought is just use common sense. Ask yourself one main question: What was our country like in October of 2020 compared to what it is now in October of 2022?

If you have trouble with an answer, just make yourself a list. In October of 2020 were there: High gas prices - no; a really bad Southern border crisis - no; out-of-control inflation - no; out-of-control national debt - no; stock market crashing - no; Americans having to pay on average $450 more monthly to live - no; 15% increase in electricity costs - no; student loans being canceled or lowered - no; Keystone Pipeline being closed - no; Afghanistan debacle - no; higher interest rates on loans - no; big push on buying electric cars when most average Americans can't afford them - no!

I am sure that you can add to the list. It is time to get rid of our politicians who do not think of our country's Constitution, which says that our country is supposed to be "Of the People, By the People, and For the People!" These elected people are supposed to do what we the people want; not what they want! Make sure that when you cast your votes that you vote to remove those who do not think of America. Vote to change things back to the people on Nov. 8! Thank you.

Nyle D. Monismith

Carlisle