Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

On Nov. 2, South Middleton residents, please vote for Joseph Salisbury, Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. There will be two different school board elections on the ballot. In the 4-year term election, there are six candidates. You can pick four, and I urge you to vote for Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. They are strong supporters of parents' authority and taxpayers' concerns.

In the 2-year-term election, there is only one candidate on the ballot. Do not vote for that candidate, who is a former 35-year South Middleton teacher and who was the president of SMEA - the teachers union - for many years. Vote instead for Joseph Salisbury by writing him in on the ballot. Mr. Salisbury will have a fresh perspective, not one influenced by a lifetime in education. Mr. Salisbury has viewed life from a variety of places. He has lived in foreign countries, many different states and for the last decade has resided in PA. He has not worked for the school district, and he is currently the safety director of NAPA Transportation. He is also active in local church and sports programs.