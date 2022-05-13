Letter: Vote for servant of the people

The choice is clear for the open Pa. Senate seat encompassing most of Cumberland County. There is a career politician who has done nothing for the current seat he holds in the House of Representatives, and there is me, Mike Gossert, who has spent his entire career working for and serving the communities in which he lives.

Ask yourself, why do we keep sending the same politicians back to Harrisburg knowing they did nothing for their communities other than show up for photo ops. Why not try something different this time and send someone who has a proven track record of public service? Someone who has spent his entire adult life serving his country as a United States Marine. Someone who has served their community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Someone who has served their community under some very stressful times on the Cumberland Valley School Board and the state as a governing board member of PSBA. Someone who is a true servant leader of the community.