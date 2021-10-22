Letter: Vote for Rick Coplen

Dear Editor:

My colleague on the Carlisle Area School Board, Rick Coplen, works hard to improve public education for all of the children enrolled in the Carlisle Area School District. He acts on his believe that public education is the most important thing we do as a community. Please vote for Rick Coplen for Carlisle School Board Director on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Rick helps us build a strong community in Carlisle. He brings people together, listens carefully to everyone and takes bold action. Rick encourages everyone to find their voice and speak for themselves.

Rick’s Facebook page, RickCoplenForSchoolBoard, includes many examples of his community-building and volunteer service efforts. One post there really caught my eye. It contains six photos and the theme, “Building CommUNITY to educate ALL our children!” One photo shows Rick reading to a diverse group of Carlisle elementary school students during the 2021 Summer Program For Youth. Another shows him reading to Carlisle elementary school students as part of the annual Buck-a-Book Program that’s sponsored by the Employment Skills Center.

Another shows Rick discussing with a student the response to a prompt Rick wrote for a Buck-a-Book kick-off, “I love to read because ...” Rick is also pictured helping with the 10th annual Downtown Mile in front of the ESC.

The final photo, taken at Hope Station during the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration in front of the plaque honoring James R. Washington Jr., is a powerful display of CommUNITY. Mrs. Wanda Hunter flanked by her daughter Mrs. TaWanda Stallworth (co-chair of Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission), and Rick.

One more thing, Rick tells me that a postcard will soon arrive in thousands of Carlisle voters’ mailboxes that proudly displays the CommUNITY-building message and six photos described above. As always, Rick means it and is a real community servant.

Linda Manning

Carlisle

