To the editor:

Our future is bright! How do I know this? I am supporting a dynamic team for the position of Carlisle school director. There are five positions open and five fabulous Republican candidates that are eager to make a difference for our students, teachers and our communities' future: Walt Brown, Colleen Blume, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Five candidates with unique qualities, skills, experiences but with one goal: support a public education system that is fiscally transparent, inspiring and challenging for teachers and students, and open to listening to concerns of parents and others.

These five individuals are concerned parents, grandparents, taxpayers and citizens that want to see Carlisle schools succeed, which means making tough decisions and choosing to focus on important academics and shunning the trendy social agenda that is prevalent in our society. Public schools are to educate, not placate to the ideology of the day.

These individuals have full lives, like most of us. Being a school board member is time consuming. Actually attending the meetings, doing the research, asking the hard questions is not something many are willing to do. Colleen, Walt, Dawn, Heather and Al are willing to do the hard work, are willing to listen, and are willing to take the time to make a difference.

To the taxpayers and citizens of Carlisle, do your part: Vote on May 16. Please consider voting for these concerned citizens who are stepping up to make a difference: Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Leslie Rhoades

Dickinson Township