Before the primary election on May 16, know who you are voting for and what the elected position represents. School board members are nonpartisan elected positions and do not align with any political party or special interest. School board decisions are based on the best interests of the educational community as a whole and do not align with specific political agendas. Many local school board races have candidates who are supported by the Moms for Liberty organization and a local PAC called "Take Back our Schools." These organizations and the individuals they are supporting financially are politically affiliated and divisive in nature.

The role of public education is to educate and serve all students, so that they are prepared for the future to enter the workforce, military service or higher education. Public schools embrace students with different backgrounds, religions, race, ethnicity and socio-economic status. Public schools focus on academic proficiency in mathematics, language arts, science and technology, and also teach our students life-long skills that go beyond the classroom - skills that are necessary to be a productive member of society. Please vote for the candidates who promote the values supported by the purpose of public education. Do not allow individuals or groups that attack public education to infiltrate your school boards.

Residents in Monroe or Middlesex Township in the CV School District, please support Cindy Lehman and Anne Marie Fenton for two open school board positions. They have strong leadership skills and a strong desire to serve their community. Cindy is a college professor; Anne Marie is a 32-year Air Force veteran. Cindy’s children attended CV Schools for K-12; Anne Marie has a daughter in CV schools. They are nonpartisan in their approach to supporting public education and desire to help produce good citizens who can thrive in today’s world.

Heather Dunn

Monroe Township