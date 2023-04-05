When career politician, Gary Eichelberger, announced his sixth run for Cumberland County commissioner he stated, “I have never been inclined to serve in this role as long as I now have, but, the profound failure of the county’s Republican machine bosses to recruit qualified, principled candidates has prompted me to both stand for re-election and to also undertake recruitment of authentic Republicans standing against expansionist government.”

I serve as an elected committee woman, along with 208 of my elected and appointed peers, and we were delighted to have five candidates who were willing and qualified to serve. I supported the overwhelming majority of the Cumberland County Republican Committee members in endorsing Kelly Neiderer and Nate Silcox for our next county commissioners, as they are the most qualified to move the county forward. I did so because I am weary of the endless blame game, dysfunction and finger-pointing from our county commissioners while nothing gets done. Interestingly, current commissioners suddenly have a laundry list of things they will now achieve if given four more years. If they haven’t accomplished it in 20 years or eight years, I have no confidence they will accomplish any new goals if given four additional years. Career politicians at every level of government need term limits. We must vote to end career self-enrichment politicians and elect qualified individuals who will help Cumberland County function with efficiency and fairness for its residents. It’s time for a change. Republicans and all citizens of Cumberland County deserve better.