Letter: Vote for legislation, not inflation

I understand that some people plan to vote against Democrats because of inflation. This makes no sense. The inflationary spiral originated with the pandemic and the supply chain disruptions, followed by the pent-up demand for goods and services after the economy opened up again. Gas prices went up primarily because of Putin’s war on Ukraine – not anything that President Biden did. In general, neither the president nor Congress has much impact on inflation. That is mainly the job of the Federal Reserve, which sets interest rates.

So what will the Republicans respond with if they take control of Congress? Probably the same thing they always do: enact tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires – their magic potion for the economy – as they did in 2017, 2003, 2001 and in the 1980s. The rest of us paid for it. They pretended that something would trickle down to average taxpayers, which it never did. Of course, this does nothing to counter inflation.

In fact, Republicans will make inflation worse. Democrats have passed, over the opposition of all Republicans, legislation to lower costs for consumers, such as:

• authorizing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, driving them down

• establishing price caps of $2000 for Medicare patients’ prescriptions

• locking in approximately $800 per year lower health care premiums for millions of Americans

• setting a $35 monthly cap for insulin prescriptions

Scott Perry, Mehmet Oz and the rest of the Republicans are intent on trashing all of these measures that benefit average Americans. With Republican control you get additional “benefits” such as gutting voting rights, women’s rights and civil rights, as well as exacerbating environmental degradation. They have no plans – only blame. So think twice before you mark your ballot for Republicans. You are not getting what you may think.

Tom DeWall

Carlisle