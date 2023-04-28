Dear Editor:

What gets lost in campaign soundbites is the role of the position being sought. As I seek reelection to the Carlisle Area School Board, my focus continues to be on my responsibility to contribute to good governance, not to a personal agenda. Well-functioning boards hire the superintendent and hold her accountable to annual goals, approve curriculum changes that benefit students, create and revise board policies that direct broad functioning of the district and are judicious stewards of taxpayer resources.

I am proud to contribute to a highly-effective board that fulfills these roles while putting students first, respecting the critical role parents play in the success of their children and supporting and appreciating the energy, commitment and skills our teachers, aides and others working directly with students demonstrate every day to help them succeed.

To boost success, the board recently approved a complete overhaul of the counseling department affecting all grade levels and hired additional specialists to address rising student mental health needs. We recently added a financial literacy course required for graduation and approved curriculum enhancements in math, foreign language, history/social studies, career and technical education programs, art, science and others so our students will be even better prepared with the skills and knowledge for whatever path is best for them.

I exemplify collaborative and constructive engagement with my board colleagues, administrators, teachers, staff, parents, students and members of the public, which I believe contributes to a healthy and positive educational climate.

When you vote now by mail or in person on May 16, thank you for supporting Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant, Joe Shane, Paula Bussard and Gerald Eby, who will continue making the Carlisle Area School District one that serves our students well and one of which our entire community can be proud.

Bruce R. Clash

Carlisle