Letter: Vote for Coplen

Rick Coplen works extraordinarily hard to get important things done to help public school students, adult learners and U.S. military veterans achieve their life and career dreams. Rick and I serve together on the Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors (6 years) and the Board of the Carlisle Employment Skills Center (8 years). I wholeheartedly endorse Rick for re-election to the CASD Board.

Rick always puts people ahead of politics.

Rick always bases his decisions on what he deems best for the education, health and welfare of all our CASD students and adult students expanding their skills to better their employment choices. Rick has a genuine passion for public education and the complete educational experience of all our students.

As a fellow U.S. Army veteran, I immediately appreciated Rick’s disciplined, creative and exceptionally well-organized approach to problem-solving. Rick is a collaborative teammate on our CASD Board. He also serves very effectively as the chair of our Governance Committee, which oversees the development of policy shaping the educational environment and management of the district.

Rick Coplen also serves as the chair of the Rotary Veterans Initiative (RVI), which helps U.S. military veterans succeed by supporting their education, training and job search opportunities. RVI has contributed over $150,000 to support over 215 veterans in Central PA, including student veterans and adult learners at Penn State Harrisburg, Central Penn College, HACC and the ESC.

Please vote for Rick Coplen for Carlisle School Board Director on Tuesday, Nov. 2!

Jerry Eby

Carlisle

