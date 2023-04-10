The Carlisle Area School District has five open school director positions this election cycle. Eleven candidates are vying for these five positions. The top five candidates from each party will advance to the November election. As a current school director on the Carlisle school board, I am writing to recommend the following five candidates (in alphabetical order): Colleen Blume, Walter Brown, Deb Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Albert Shine, who have formed the Team for Change group.

These five individuals have conservative values, are well-versed in the responsibilities of being a school director and driven to support the educational needs of Carlisle students. They are sensitive to the financial burdens placed on our taxpayers and will strive to keep kids safe in school to avoid the significant learning loss that resulted from past decisions.

These candidates are collegially working together and exerting substantial effort to know Carlisle Area School District policies and procedures. They have a wide range of unique talents and training including an understanding of the financial workings of organizations and business, military service and leadership, foster parenting children in difficult situations, teaching history to ROTC and military cadets, served on parent-teacher organizations and love of our country and the principles it was founded on. Most have children or grandchildren who attend CASD.

This group of candidates is also deeply driven to maximize the quality of students' educational experience including ensuring books that are read or available to students are at a developmentally appropriate age level and unbiased toward any racial or cultural group.

As a recently elected school director, I wholeheartedly and without reservation recommend these five candidates.

David Miller

Dickinson Township