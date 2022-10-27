 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for candidates who support RGGI

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a bipartisan, multistate effort requiring power companies to pay for the pollution they generate. RGGI is a significant environmental and financial win for Pennsylvania. However, RGGI opponents backed by the fracking/petrochemical industry are blocking this successful program in the courts. All they’re doing is keeping hundreds of millions of dollars in investments out of our communities. It is estimated that joining RGGI will provide hundreds of millions of dollars right away for Pennsylvania and into the future.

It makes no sense to deny Pennsylvania communities the money they need to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency. This money would improve our air quality while creating family-sustaining, stable jobs for working families. The people that benefit from stopping RGGI are the petrochemical corporation CEOs. The average worker will never see any benefit from stopping RGGI. One must consider whom these legislators are working for: the citizens or the petrochemical industry CEOs.

When you go to the polls on Nov. 8, please remember that we have a climate emergency, and we need to think about the future of our families and our environment. Vote for candidates that support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The choice is not between jobs or the environment. The choice is voting for RGGI to clean up the environment and create jobs. Without the health of our families and our environment, we have no future. We have one planet—and we must work to protect it.

Kathy Cook

Environmental Policy Director of League of Women Voters PA

