Letter: Vote for a real Pennsylvanian

Can Pennsylvania be bought? The 2010 US Supreme Court Citizens United decision reversed century-old campaign finance restrictions and enabled large corporate and outside interest groups (Super PACs) to fund elections big and small, with little oversight or donor transparency. This raises a disturbing question, “can a National Party simply install a candidate in our state, have them establish a temporary residence (to be made permanent if they “win"), fund their campaign and, given our divided politics, ensure their election by flooding the airwaves and mailboxes with campaign advertising?” Is this our new reality?

Regardless of Party affiliation, voting for candidates parachuted in for the purposes of advancing only a national agenda over the needs of Pennsylvanians is simply bad politics for our state. Give me a candidate that can point to Punxsutawney on a map, eats their cheese steak with Cheese Wiz, understands “yunz” is a term of endearment (when translated), can pick out a Gala from a Honey Crisp apple all while waxing philosophically on the sugary merits of a pumpkin spice whoopie pie ... and that don’t call other Pennsylvanians liars and cheats because of a lost election. We have good people in the state, willing to stand up and serve all of us. We will never agree with everything that any elected official does or says (nor should we), but we must believe that we all remain Pennsylvanians and that they will be shoveling our neighbor’s driveway right beside us this winter regardless of party. Ignore the nonsense, think critically and vote.