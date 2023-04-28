Today’s generation of educators, parents, grandparents and community members continue to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for the students of the Carlisle Area School District, regardless of student backgrounds, socio-economic status and/or religious beliefs. Unfortunately, there is a national movement of political extremists who want to control local school districts by imposing a divisive ideology onto their programs. The Carlisle School Boards, past and present, have worked hard to create high quality educational, performing and visual arts, and athletic programs for students, many whose parents and grandparents have been here for generations.

• Carlisle also includes the U.S. Army War College and State Department Foreign Fellows’ families, Dickinson College, Penn State/Dickinson Law School families, business, law, medical professionals and their families, along with families of construction workers, independent contractors, retail service, factory-workers, as well as families of the entrepreneurs along the borough's “main street” shops and cafés.

• Carlisle was one of the first districts to integrate technology certification programs into the regular high school curriculum.

• Carlisle is one of only a few districts that still provide their own career (Vo-Tech) certification programs for students who want to enter the workforce upon graduation.

• Carlisle educators have continued to skillfully prepare graduates, many who have walked the halls of the Ivy’s, MIT, military academies, trade schools and universities throughout the country.

Fortunately, there are enough vacancies in this year’s election cycle to maintain a majority of parent and community members on the school board committed to carrying forward the district’s traditions and award-winning programs. On May 16, cast your vote for the bipartisan candidates working for all of our students.

Vote for: Bussard, Clash, Eby, Shane and Tarrant.

Jerry Fowler

Former Carlisle Superintendent (1992-2004)