Certainly, many of us have received enticing political mailings from the Cumberland County commissioner candidates. The mailings I find particularly interesting are those identifying erroneous programs like the “Taxpayer Protection Plan.” There is no such program, historically or currently, as the “Taxpayer Protection Plan!” Pay attention folks, you will see countless assertions of disinformation and accusations against fellow candidates.

Additionally, there are accusations from one candidate that the federal COVID recovery funds (ARPA) were allegedly dispersed with attention to special interests, pet projects and not community needs. This is completely inaccurate! The fact is that these funds were dispersed based upon recommendations from a designated committee that was unanimously approved by all three county commissioners. And, that special committee determined to whom the ARPA funds would be awarded.

What am I looking for in a county commissioner? I would like to see someone with integrity, who rises above the infectious turmoil running rampant in county politics. I invite you to review the numerous YouTube video recordings of our three current Cumberland County commissioners discussing and debating policy and decide for yourself who you believe the best candidate is for the position of Cumberland County commissioner. My vision for Cumberland County is one of cohesion, cooperation and competent review of the issues at hand that will provide a solid foundation for the operations and services of Cumberland County; a commissioner who is honest, who has experience and is in touch with the community.

I am not interested in a county commissioner that is easily coerced by the establishment Republican committee. A candidate who can think for themself, act on behalf of their constituents and with those constituents’ best interests in mind! One who finds common ground, using common sense for the common good for the folks of Cumberland County!

Nancy Lieberman

Hampden Township