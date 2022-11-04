Letter: Vote blue on Election Day

I am your neighbor and the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania House seat 199.

You and I likely agree on a few principles. Racism is bad. Women should make their own medical decisions without interference from the government. We must protect our democracy and our elections.

Racism is the bloodiest crime in our nation’s history. From the start of slavery and the violent seizing of Native American lands through the attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, racism has motivated harassment, violence, murder and genocide.

We must learn from these crimes to avoid repeating them because racism harms our nation. Yet, Republicans in Harrisburg are pushing white-supremacist “anti-CRT” bills so schools cannot teach that history. Those Republicans must be stopped.

Equality is the first founding principle of this great nation. (“We hold these truths to be self-evident ...”) Our best moments have occurred when we expanded the reach of equality. Our worst have come when people tried to discriminate against others and deny them their rights.

We have not done enough on equality until every woman in Pennsylvania has the same right as any man to control her body all the time. But Republicans in Harrisburg are trying to eliminate all abortion rights, making women and girls second-class citizens. Those Republicans must be stopped.

I spent 24 years on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. I defended equality in the ranks and defended our Constitution against all enemies. I served because I love our country and our democracy. Disloyal Republicans in Harrisburg and DC attacked our democracy, trying to throw out our votes in 2020 and trying to put the loser in office with a slate of fake Republican electors.

Republican representatives who cannot be trusted, must not be trusted. These traitorous Republicans must be stopped. You can stop them. Vote Blue.

Alan Howe

Democratic candidate for the 199th Legislative District