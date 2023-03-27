To the Editor:

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County joins people and resources together to address critical needs and build a stronger, healthier community. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is proud to be a United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County partner agency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Research shows that positive mentoring relationships have a direct and measurable impact on the lives of children that increases confidence in school and builds positive relationships with peers.

Your support of United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County makes a long-term difference in the lives of children and allows BBBSCR to grow and expand vital programming in your United Way communities.

For example, Ryder was matched with his Big Brother Brandon in the fall of 2022. Ryder felt so comfortable with his Big at their first match meeting that he gave Brandon his well-loved stuffed animal. After the first few months together, Ryder’s mother shared, “Ryder’s confidence, patience and emotional capacity have grown in leaps and bounds.” At school, Ryder’s teacher saw improved progress and said Ryder talks about his Big all the time and counts down each day until their next visit.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region can invest in Ryder’s growth and potential because of support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. Thanks to you and the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, we are making a positive impact on our community and helping kids reach their full potential. We are Bigger Together!

Amy Rote

BBBSCR President & CEO