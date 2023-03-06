Violating the Pledge of Allegiance

Go to a school board meeting

and before you get down to business you will recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Its 31 words may be the most-remembered part of the American civic liturgy, right up there with “We the People ... ” and “We hold these Truths to be self-evident ...” and “... government of the people, by the people, and for the people ...”

While we know the pledge, it’s rare to find a Second Amendment enthusiast who can recite all 27 words of that amendment and even rarer to find someone who knows the five rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. But we learned the Pledge of Allegiance so early – every morning at my public school – that it became automatic and now rather appears to have lost its meaning to some.

Some local school boards have conspicuously violated their Pledge of Allegiance by narrowing their curriculum, marginalizing students who make them uncomfortable. It’s as if they have forgotten the last five words: “... liberty and justice for all.” Not just white people. Not just Christians. Not just straight people. All.

If nothing else, “liberty and justice for all” means eradicating the enslaving injustices of systemic racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia and religious intolerance that treat some people as less than others.

Yet today’s Republican Party is moving in exactly the wrong direction. In mid-February, the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution found that more than half of Republicans, 54%, believe the United States should be a strictly Christian nation. It is impossible to square this position with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Thankfully, Republicans now represent only 27% of American voters.

Also thankfully, truly patriotic Republicans can salvage their shrinking party by re-affirming their pledge of “liberty and justice for all” and electing leaders who fulfill its promise.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle

Eichelberger responded to request for help

The county races are the same old song and dances stories again. My 10-plus years of service in Cumberland County politics hasn’t changed at all. I have learned in this political quagmire that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Look for the person who is blasted with all the blame for what’s happening in the county. This will be the person doing things right for the people he was elected to serve. In this case, that person is Gary Eichelberger. Ever since he has been in office, he has been in a battle, even with people that were supposed to be his allies. Beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

One example of why I believe Gary deserves the oil is there is a program in which we are giving away fire alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing in Cumberland County and beyond. The county commissioners were all given a complete packet explaining what we were trying to do. All we asked them to do was for recognition of what we were doing and support us in trying to save lives from fires in the county. One commissioner answered back, Gary. One blocked me from sending emails, the other just went silent.

Shortly after this, the county offered grant money, but the least you could ask for was 50k I applied for; only never to receive an answer. Deaf people, even those who are hard of hearing, cannot hear a simple smoke detector sound an alarm, but our fire alarm for the deaf does. We believe that no person should have to die needlessly in a fire because they could not hear the danger when it sounded. This also happens at the state level.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle