Letter: Victory for coalition

The PA Coalition for Trans Youth ends 2021 on a high note and is proud to announce our first victory in fighting hate, bigotry and discrimination from legislators, media and hate groups here in Pennsylvania. We as a coalition vowed to support our defenseless trans kids, their families and to stand up for what is right for “all groups of people." The following is an issue we had addressed with WHP 21 News in Harrisburg, Pa., and Sinclair Broadcasting in relation to the inappropriate, unacceptable article on Lia Thomas, the trans swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania.

We the PA Coalition for Trans Youth just spoke on the phone regarding the article on News 21’s website about Lia Thomas, a swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania.

Other than the clear undertones of transphobia throughout the article, we, the Coalition for Trans Youth, have two main issues with this article:

First, in paragraph two, the article reads "22-year-old Lia Thomas, who previously competed for three seasons with the university men's team as their birth self, but using her birth name (called dead naming) ...” You may not know this, but it is very offensive, damaging and hurtful to dead name someone. Not only is this inappropriate for the swimmer the article is talking about, but it is also inappropriate for the trans community at large.

Secondly, in paragraph four, the article quotes an anonymous interview that was conducted by another news source called Outkick. The grievances committed by this article are serious and the coalition respectfully asks that News 21 remove the article from their site.

On Dec 21, 2021, WHP 21 News wrote: I have reviewed the link that you sent us. We did not write the article, but I was able to remove it from our website.

"Victory!" The Pa. Coalition "will not be silent."

Janelle Kayla Crossley

Upper Frankford Township

