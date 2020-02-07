Letter: Veto needed for tax credits

Dear Editor:

Do you want more of your taxpayer dollars used to further enrich fossil fuel executives who will exploit our natural resources and pollute our communities?

A new bill passed Tuesday in Harrisburg will do just that. Called House Bill 1100, the bill will offer hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts to encourage building more chemical and plastics factories in Pennsylvania.

The tax credit is similar to one offered to Royal Dutch Shell, which is building a massive plastics factory near Pittsburgh. Although one of the wealthiest corporations on earth, it was awarded a tax break equivalent to $1.6 billion over 25 years by our legislators.

Why should Pa. taxpayers foot the bill for an industry that will soak our communities in toxins?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shell's plant will produce 2.25 million tons of climate-killing carbon dioxide and spew 522 tons of volatile organic compounds in the air each year, along with plastics and chemicals that will be dumped in our rivers and streams.

We don't need our elected leaders offering taxpayer handouts so we end up living with pollution and sickness.