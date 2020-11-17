Letter: Veterans Day at Saint Patrick School

Dear Editor:
Every year on Veterans Day the children from Saint Patrick School put on a performance to honor veterans. I always attend and am pleased to see every child from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade participating enthusiastically.
This year, due to the pandemic, the event could not be held inside, but that didn't deter the teachers and children from finding a way to honor veterans. The church and school grounds on Marsh Drive were surrounded by hundreds of flags and each flag had a tag with the name of a veteran attached. Later this week I will go to the school to receive the flag with my name attached ... it will be a very special flag for me.
The Veterans Day event was held outdoors and the children lined up along the driveways with flags and hand made signs thanking veterans. As I participated in the drive-through, the children were calling out thank you, God Bless you, etc. Every year at the conclusion of the children's performance I leave with a lump in my throat at their demonstration of appreciation for veterans and their patriotism.
This year those children and teachers stood out in the rain to honor us and I must confess that when I left the lump in my throat was bigger than ever. As I drove through I tried to express my appreciation by calling out thank you to the children and teachers, but I feel compelled to use this opportunity to publicly tell them how much I appreciate what they did on Veterans Day.
Werner G Schmidt Jr.
Boiling Springs
St. Pat's Veterans Day 20
St. Pat's Veterans Day 17
St. Pat's Veterans Day 2
St. Pat's Veterans Day 3
St. Pat's Veterans Day 4
St. Pat's Veterans Day 5
St. Pat's Veterans Day 6
St. Pat's Veterans Day 7
St. Pat's Veterans Day 8
St. Pat's Veterans Day 9
St. Pat's Veterans Day 10
St. Pat's Veterans Day 11
St. Pat's Veterans Day 12
St. Pat's Veterans Day 13
St. Pat's Veterans Day 14
St. Pat's Veterans Day 15
St. Pat's Veterans Day 16
St. Pat's Veterans Day 18
St. Pat's Veterans Day 19
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!