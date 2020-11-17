 Skip to main content
Letter: Veterans Day at Saint Patrick School
Letter: Veterans Day at Saint Patrick School

Dear Editor:

Every year on Veterans Day the children from Saint Patrick School put on a performance to honor veterans. I always attend and am pleased to see every child from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade participating enthusiastically.

This year, due to the pandemic, the event could not be held inside, but that didn't deter the teachers and children from finding a way to honor veterans. The church and school grounds on Marsh Drive were surrounded by hundreds of flags and each flag had a tag with the name of a veteran attached. Later this week I will go to the school to receive the flag with my name attached ... it will be a very special flag for me.

The Veterans Day event was held outdoors and the children lined up along the driveways with flags and hand made signs thanking veterans. As I participated in the drive-through, the children were calling out thank you, God Bless you, etc. Every year at the conclusion of the children's performance I leave with a lump in my throat at their demonstration of appreciation for veterans and their patriotism.

This year those children and teachers stood out in the rain to honor us and I must confess that when I left the lump in my throat was bigger than ever. As I drove through I tried to express my appreciation by calling out thank you to the children and teachers, but I feel compelled to use this opportunity to publicly tell them how much I appreciate what they did on Veterans Day.

Werner G Schmidt Jr.

Boiling Springs

