Letter: Veterans Day at Saint Patrick School

Dear Editor:

Every year on Veterans Day the children from Saint Patrick School put on a performance to honor veterans. I always attend and am pleased to see every child from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade participating enthusiastically.

This year, due to the pandemic, the event could not be held inside, but that didn't deter the teachers and children from finding a way to honor veterans. The church and school grounds on Marsh Drive were surrounded by hundreds of flags and each flag had a tag with the name of a veteran attached. Later this week I will go to the school to receive the flag with my name attached ... it will be a very special flag for me.

The Veterans Day event was held outdoors and the children lined up along the driveways with flags and hand made signs thanking veterans. As I participated in the drive-through, the children were calling out thank you, God Bless you, etc. Every year at the conclusion of the children's performance I leave with a lump in my throat at their demonstration of appreciation for veterans and their patriotism.