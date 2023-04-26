Regarding Mr. Richard Vrabel’s letter to the editor of April 18, and his concern that many and possibly even Carlisle Area School District may be “pushing” diversity, equity and inclusion. American Psychological Association’s explanation of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) is a conceptual framework that promotes the fair treatment and full participation of all people, especially populations that have historically been underrepresented or subject to discrimination because of their background, identity, disability, etc. Equity involves providing resources according to the need to help diverse populations achieve their highest state of health and other functioning.