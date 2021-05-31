Letter: Vaccines and schools

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my moral revulsion at efforts by Republicans in Pennsylvania's state Senate to prohibit governments and school districts from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for any sort of access.

Of all the vital issues that the state faces today, the GOP has for inexplicable reasons decided to focus on performative irresponsibility. The idea that the citizens of the state should refuse to act responsibly by masking when appropriate and getting the COVID vaccination because the chances are low that they will die is simply juvenile.

It is a fact that refusing the act responsibly creates some chance that an individual will become sick, possibly infecting someone else. Basing the decision to ask responsibly on the odds of something bad happening is ethically depraved. Most people who drive drunk don't kill anyone but society still understands that prohibiting it is the responsible adult thing to do.

Schools require vaccinations of all sorts because it is in the public interest. There is no reason to make an exception for COVID other than the fact that this disease is being used by Republicans as a political tool. Now is the time for all Pennsylvanians to grow up, stop this nonsense and act like responsible adults.