Letter: Vaccine issues

Dear Editor:

The process for getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania is a public health disgrace. Telling those eligible to find it on their own doesn’t work. I have spent hours online, visiting one site after another; no appointments are available for the foreseeable future.

This is due to two significant issues:

• The supply of vaccine is too small to take care of those eligible. This is failure of the federal government to procure enough vaccine and provide it to Pennsylvania.

• There is NO process to get the vaccine Pennsylvania has out into the arms of those eligible to receive it. This is the massive failure of public health in Pennsylvania.

I am old enough to remember getting the Salk polio vaccine shot and the Sabin oral polio vaccine. My mother was a public health nurse and I remember her helping to organize vaccine clinics for the Sabin vaccine. That vaccine was rolled out to the targeted group in an organized fashion. No hunting for appointments.