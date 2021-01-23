Letter: Vaccine availability

Dear Editor:

The Moderna vaccine was created using tax payer's money from Operation Warp Speed. As part of this agreement Moderna should have been required to sell their vaccine exclusively to the United States before being able to sell the vaccine to the rest of the world.

That is the patriotic and just thing to do. If this requirement was met our country would now have plenty of vaccine to vaccinate our population is short order. This is very important because the longer it takes to vaccinate our citizens the greater chance the virus has to mutate into a form that resists the current vaccine.

By selling the vaccine to the other countries as well as the United States it short changes the taxpayers of our country.

Joseph Karkovack

Carlisle

