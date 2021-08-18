 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinate nursing home staff
Letter: Vaccinate nursing home staff

I was appalled to read in The Sentinel that "nearly 60%" of most nursing home staff are vaccinated. The residents of these homes are helpless to avoid contact with the staff, and I'm sure most of us remember that in the early days of COVID a large number of deaths from this disease came from those in nursing homes. The last place I would want one of my elderly relatives when COVID cases are surging again, is a nursing home with unvaccinated workers. My feeling is that if any place needs 100% vaccination compliance, it is surely a nursing home where people who are already susceptible to disease are unable to shield themselves from attendants who could very well have been exposed to or even contracted this disease.

This would be a good place for the new owners of Claremont to start.

Wendy Tibbetts

Carlisle

