Letter: USPS service a worry

My name is Irvin Martin, and I am currently retired and reside in Carlisle Pennsylvania. I'm writing to formally complain about the service I'm receiving from the United States Postal Service. Currently it has been six days since any mail has been delivered to my address. I know this because I participate in the USPS's "informed Delivery" feature offered via their website. I'm currently waiting on 32 pieces of mail and four packages. Included in that mail are mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. I did call my post office to inquire why my mail is not being delivered. The response from "Matt" was they are extremely short staffed and doing the best they can.

On-time mail service is important to me. I'm extremely proud to report in my entire adult life I have never been late or missed a payment due for any service provided to me. However, that attribute will be in jeopardy if the poor United States Postal Service service continues. Perhaps the National Guard could assist delivering the mail.

Respectfully,

Irvin Martin

Carlisle

