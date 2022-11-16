Letter: Use ARPA for real needs

Cumberland County received a windfall of money leftover from federal COVID money and President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Here was an opportunity to do something big, something lasting, something taxpayers could see where their money goes. So where do our commissioners spend?

From $25 million, Eichelberger, DiFilippo and Foschi approved the “allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.” Are these colleges having hardships? Some of the money, about $600,000 went to improve our already fine libraries.

After the controversial selling of the Claremont county nursing home, here was an opportunity for our commissioners to show they care about the more vulnerable members of our community. In 2021, there were 37,085 homeless veterans in the United States; 857 homeless veterans in Pennsylvania, 365 unsheltered veterans in Pennsylvania. From this ARPA windfall, not a penny for homeless vets in our community. Not a penny for Community Cares homeless shelter where 60 plus families, women and men sleep on pads on the floor at various churches around Carlisle.

Over in Dauphin County, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania has a 3-year project to build a 15 "tiny homes" village for homeless vets in spring of 2023. These "tiny homes" are 210-square-foot and will have a full bedroom, a full bathroom and a living area.

Along the Harrisburg Pike there are some old beat-up motels. The Diamond Inn is an example of a location that could be bought and renovated with ARPA funds to provide a new permanent homeless shelter for Cumberland County Community Cares. It has many rooms, it is on a bus route, it is close to places with job vacancies. There is office space for agencies.

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle