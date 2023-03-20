It is now military recruiting season at high schools. Seniors will graduate soon and are making choices for: work, advanced education, a union apprenticeship or possibly joining the US military.

I am reading “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. It is a young adult novel on the banned book list. O’Brien gives the reader a shockingly visceral sense of what it is to carry 20 pounds of supplies, 14 pounds of ammo, along with radios, machine guns, assault rifles and grenades through a booby-trapped jungle in Vietnam. He moves beyond the horrors of fighting to examine the nature of courage and fear. It captures the moral confusion that is the legacy of the Vietnam War. This was the scene for my generation.

Fifty years ago, my rural high school classmates of 1973 graduated with few job prospects and the US military became one of the few options for students of limited means. Thankfully, the military draft had ended so others didn’t have to risk their lives to make rent.

Army leaders say their current surveys show that youths don’t see the Army as a prime career choice, often because they don’t want to die or get injured, deal with the stress of military life or put their lives on hold.

According to the latest survey of military academy students, 21.4% of women said they experienced unwanted sexual contact (by fellow cadets) in the 2022 school year, compared with about 16% in 2018, the last year the survey was done, due to COVID-19 restrictions. For men, the rate went from 2.6% in 2018 to 4.4% in 2022. Not a choice for my family.

2023 graduating high school seniors have options. The best to you!

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township