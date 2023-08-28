We need to upgrade our version of democracy as soon as possible. The citizens of any 21st century country deserve something better than the Founders devised in the late 1780s. Given the ridiculous state of political discussion and the circus-like conduct of some of our legislators, it's time changes were made.

We need to have satisfied voters even when their candidate loses an election, to the extent they have the satisfaction of knowing that most disagreed with them! Other nations ranging from Denmark to New Zealand already use election methods that provide the respect voters deserve, which is reflected in their large turnouts. Offering the possibility of real choice and not just of the lessor of two evils, equality of every vote cast and fairness will make a real difference in improving the current dreadful state of American politics.

We must find a way to eliminate the possibility of a candidate becoming president if they can't get more "human votes" than their chief rival. That feature of our election system makes no sense in any century. Second we must find a way to prevent a relatively small minority of Americans from over ruling the nationwide majority of voters on any vote that comes up in the U.S. Senate. Finally we must begin to use voting methods that enable the membership of the House of Representatives to actually mirror the statewide returns of their voters and not that of artificial and inherently unfair districts.

Learn how this might be possible in certain instances with or without changing the Constitution. As a first step to advancing the cause of freedom in the 21st century, ask your congressman and local politicos to support the Fair Representation Act in the House and other solutions offered at FairVote.Org.

Frank Suran

Camp Hill