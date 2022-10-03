 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Unsettled by extremism

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The following minute was approved by Carlisle Quaker Meeting at our meeting for business on Sept. 11, 2022:

Quakers in America date back to the 1660s and William Penn’s "Holy Experiment" of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. From the earliest days we have championed religious liberty and the separation of church and state. Since the 1750s we have opposed slavery, supported the Women’s Suffrage Movement and played a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement. We have cheered the unfolding promises of our nation’s Declaration of Independence of human equality before the law, the dignity of all persons, and widening voter rights to include former slaves, immigrants and women.

Across the country "Friends" (as Quakers call themselves) are deeply disturbed by the rise of domestic extremism, white supremacy and authoritarianism that is threatening democracy. We decry the dissemination of lies and disinformation and the assault on truth by propaganda and conspiracy theories, and the drift toward political violence, including the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Increasingly we see divisions along racial, ethnic and partisan lines with the vilification of those with differing views, and we see elements in our society actively stoking these divisions.

People are also reading…

We support positive efforts to bridge political divides with respectful conversation across opposing views, such as the work of Braver Angels, Carlisle’s Moving Circles and Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

We support nonpartisan voter registration drives and condemn partisan efforts to restrict access to voting and efforts to seize control of the election administration apparatus. We encourage all Friends and other people of good will to volunteer as poll workers, election monitors and drivers to get people to the polls.

We hope that other faith communities will join us in efforts to heal the heart of our democracy.

In faith,

Don Kovacs, Clerk

Carlisle Quaker Meeting

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Democrats on the way out

Letter: Democrats on the way out

The Democrats are in trouble both nationally and here in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden said on national television that he despises half the country…

Letter: Unfit to serve

Letter: Unfit to serve

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War …

Letter: Thank you for support

Letter: Thank you for support

The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament…

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

During this past year, I have been bombarded with commercials about pills, ointments and tons of stuff that, presumably, will save my life, im…

Letter: Research the candidates

Letter: Research the candidates

There’s an old adage that was once used in buying a car, especially a used car (which today is labeled a “pre-owned” car). It was suggested th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News