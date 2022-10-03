Letter: Unsettled by extremism

The following minute was approved by Carlisle Quaker Meeting at our meeting for business on Sept. 11, 2022:

Quakers in America date back to the 1660s and William Penn’s "Holy Experiment" of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. From the earliest days we have championed religious liberty and the separation of church and state. Since the 1750s we have opposed slavery, supported the Women’s Suffrage Movement and played a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement. We have cheered the unfolding promises of our nation’s Declaration of Independence of human equality before the law, the dignity of all persons, and widening voter rights to include former slaves, immigrants and women.

Across the country "Friends" (as Quakers call themselves) are deeply disturbed by the rise of domestic extremism, white supremacy and authoritarianism that is threatening democracy. We decry the dissemination of lies and disinformation and the assault on truth by propaganda and conspiracy theories, and the drift toward political violence, including the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Increasingly we see divisions along racial, ethnic and partisan lines with the vilification of those with differing views, and we see elements in our society actively stoking these divisions.

We support positive efforts to bridge political divides with respectful conversation across opposing views, such as the work of Braver Angels, Carlisle’s Moving Circles and Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

We support nonpartisan voter registration drives and condemn partisan efforts to restrict access to voting and efforts to seize control of the election administration apparatus. We encourage all Friends and other people of good will to volunteer as poll workers, election monitors and drivers to get people to the polls.

We hope that other faith communities will join us in efforts to heal the heart of our democracy.

In faith,

Don Kovacs, Clerk

Carlisle Quaker Meeting