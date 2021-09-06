Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Cal Thomas’ “Afghanistan’s ripple effect” (Aug. 26).

One feature stands out in both pieces: the compulsion to savage everyone on “the other side,” be it President Biden, his generals (“most of whom were asleep at their desks,” Reagan claims), or whoever else isn’t in the writer’s political camp, whether or not that savaging does any good.

How different from what happened during the Reagan presidency in October 1983, when Beirut suicide bombers killed 241 U.S. military personnel. How different from what happened in our own country during the George W. Bush presidency in September 2001, when suicide terrorists killed nearly 3,000 persons.

In the Beirut attack, Americans of all political persuasions stood together to honor our brave military personnel. What’s more, Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly supported our government – looking to improve security deficiencies that, for example, had allowed bomb trucks to drive right through the perimeter’s barbed-wire “defense.”