Letter: United we stand

Two of the many poignant reflections on 9/11 stood out for me. One from a teacher, near tears, describing the outpouring of care and concern from people across the country and across the world after 9/11. “We were united as a country and a world in caring about those who died. Why did we squander that unity and caring about each other?”

She found it heartbreaking that we continue to allow more people than those who perished on 9/11 to die every day. We have allowed ourselves to be so divided against each other. And she wondered what to tell her students about all of this?

The second was John Micek’s prayer for 9/11/21 – to protect and care for others, to really listen to each other, and to “finally create a country that's inclusive and welcoming to all, and one that lives up to its aspirations for real equality for all of us.” (PA Capital-Star, Sept. 10)

I believe that we can do this if we all care for and protect each other, and if we all think critically, research thoroughly, do our homework as citizens in a democracy and stop the denialism Micek and others described: pandemic denial, vaccine denial, mask denial, climate denial, holocaust denial, racism and poverty denial, fair election denial.