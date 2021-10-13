Letter: United Way supports community

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties would like to express their thanks to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. Their support of our emergency shelter has been invaluable to us, and we are grateful to be a partner agency.

Because domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness for women and children, our emergency shelter is a lifeline for families escaping violence in their homes. The services provided during their stay help to stabilize their immediate crisis, as well as support short-term goal planning. Our temporary emergency shelter provides survivors of domestic violence a safe place with access to supportive counseling, case management, information and referrals, as well as other forms of support to assist them in achieving stability.

During COVID, we modified the way we provided shelter services in order to promote social distancing and decrease the spread of the virus. This caused a need for additional funding. UWCCC responded quickly and raised funds through their Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund to help us meet our needs and the needs of other local agencies.

We, as an agency, are very fortunate to have the support of United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. They truly are committed to their mission to unite people and resources to build a stronger, healthier Carlisle & Cumberland County.

Please consider a donation to their annual campaign. Every undesignated dollar goes directly to programs and services, with no administrative fee.

Sonya Browne

Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

