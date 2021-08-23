Letter: United Way support vital

I want to reach out to you with a letter of support for the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. I am a volunteer for Hospice of Central PA (HCP), a proud United Way agency. HCP’s mission is to provide the highest quality of emotional, physical and spiritual support with compassion and respect. Thanks to funding from the United Way of Carlisle, HCP is able to provide the highest level of care for our patients and their families.

It's important to recognize that hospice care is focused on the individual, not the disease. All employees and volunteers of HCP are deeply committed to maximizing the patient's quality of life, which is such a significant and meaningful gift to individuals and families in our community.

HCP will provide nearly $1 million in benevolent care in 2021. This charitable care includes hospice care at home and at Carolyn’s House, complementary therapies such as palliative massage and music therapy, community education and bereavement programs such as Camp Dragonfly for children. The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County makes this good work possible!

Kevin C. Curtis

Dickinson Township

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0