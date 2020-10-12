Letter: United Way support is vital

Dear Editor:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when advocates across the country bring their communities together to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. There were two young women in Cumberland County who were tragically added to this group in 2020.

At the beginning of the pandemic, The National Network to End Domestic Violence noted that, "while national leaders encourage us to stay home to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus, we also know that home is not safe for many adults and children. Resources are now strained by the pandemic and survivors face more limited, and sometimes more excruciating, choices."

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry County could not do the life-saving work of providing assistance to survivors without the support of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. Their funding is helping our agency house survivors at a local motel, since our Emergency Shelter would not have provided adequate space for social distancing. The United Way acted quickly, once we knew the extent of COVID-19, to create the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund to assist with community efforts to safeguard those most impacted by the virus. The United Way is a leader in our area and an agency that can be counted on to utilize every dollar raised wisely and efficiently.