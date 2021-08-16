Letter: United Way support for Carlisle Victory Circle

Dear Editor:

The Carlisle Victory Circle Inc., has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development. I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the upcoming fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for nonprofits like us, but we are still committed to outreach to our students, perhaps at a time when they may need our support more than ever. Even with these challenges through the past year, we promoted and participated in community service activities and have continued to advise and counsel students on post-secondary educational choices. In addition, this year we sponsored safe outdoor group activities through our bike initiative, where students were able to obtain bicycles and learn bike safety. We also offered outdoor gatherings to promote community team building and stress reduction. Finally, we installed new computer equipment in our clubhouse so students can access reliable technology for educational pursuits and tutoring resources.