Letter: United Way support for Carlisle Victory Circle Inc.

The Carlisle Victory Circle Inc. has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County in helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development. I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the United Way’s fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from the United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.

The COVID-19 pandemic did create challenges for our organization. Being committed to supporting our students, we continued to mentor students virtually during this period in addition to sponsoring safe outdoor group activities and gatherings to promote community team building and stress reduction. After a two-year wait, the high point of our endeavors was being able to visit Washington, D.C., this year. Our students participating ranged from sixth grade to recent high school graduates. The students visited the Martin Luther King Jr. and the Lincoln memorials. The most memorable and major portion of the tour was spent at the National Museum of African American History and Culture exploring and discussing both historic and contemporary exhibits.

We are grateful for the United Way donors and volunteers for the support we have received in the past. We hope the community will again show their generosity in the upcoming campaign to make a positive impact on the children and families of Cumberland County.

Linda Manning

Founder & President of Carlisle Victory Circle Inc.