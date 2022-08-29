 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: United Way support for Carlisle Victory Circle Inc.

  • Updated
  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The Carlisle Victory Circle Inc. has been fortunate to receive past support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County in helping us achieve our mission of working with young people to encourage and prepare them for their future through education and character development. I am writing to encourage community support and participation in the United Way’s fall campaign. Nonprofit organizations like ours benefit greatly from the United Way support in being able to carry out our important work.

The COVID-19 pandemic did create challenges for our organization. Being committed to supporting our students, we continued to mentor students virtually during this period in addition to sponsoring safe outdoor group activities and gatherings to promote community team building and stress reduction. After a two-year wait, the high point of our endeavors was being able to visit Washington, D.C., this year. Our students participating ranged from sixth grade to recent high school graduates. The students visited the Martin Luther King Jr. and the Lincoln memorials. The most memorable and major portion of the tour was spent at the National Museum of African American History and Culture exploring and discussing both historic and contemporary exhibits.

People are also reading…

We are grateful for the United Way donors and volunteers for the support we have received in the past. We hope the community will again show their generosity in the upcoming campaign to make a positive impact on the children and families of Cumberland County.

Linda Manning

Founder & President of Carlisle Victory Circle Inc.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I'm not one of them

Letter: I'm not one of them

I don’t know either candidate, but I know I’m not “one of them,” referring to a recent television commercial made by Mr. Fetterman, the Democr…

Letter: A personality contest?

Letter: A personality contest?

Have you seen them? Those television ads for our two Senatorial candidates, that can lure you into nothing more than a personality contest bet…

Letter: Here to help?

Letter: Here to help?

The old saying, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” today raises eyebrows and prompts questions, like “Help who? And why?”

Letter: Risky business

Letter: Risky business

“Extreme. Radical. Risky.” Words Republicans hurl at Democrats. But who, really, typifies such descriptions?

Letter: Tired of all the lying

Letter: Tired of all the lying

What do conservative Republicans have against the 9th Commandment? “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News